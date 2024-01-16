Jordan's King Warns Of Rising Extremist Rhetoric From Israeli Officials

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Jordan's King Abdullah II has warned of the escalation of extremist rhetoric from Israeli officials. He urged an immediate ceasefire, the protection of civilians, and the delivery of aid to Gaza.

He made these remarks during a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday, in which he repeated the need for the international community to pressure Israel to stop its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The Jordanian king reaffirmed Jordan's absolute rejection of any attempts to undermine the Palestinian cause and displace Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank. He emphasized the role of the international community in ensuring the return of Gazans to their homes.

King Abdullah II also cautioned against violence by extremist settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank and violations in Jerusalem. He warned of the disastrous consequences of the conflict spreading to the region.

King Abdullah II stressed that Gaza and the West Bank are inseparable, as they are part of the same Palestinian state. He said that military and security solutions will not bring peace, but the only way to achieve it is to create a political vision based on the two-state solution.