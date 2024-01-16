MSMEDA Deploys Mobile Business Development Units To Expand Productive Clusters In Border Governorates: Rahmi

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Basil Rahmi, CEO of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA), expressed the agency's commitment to support the state's strategy of developing production and industrial clusters in border governorates and remote areas across the country. The goal is to make it easier for citizens and project owners to access financial and technical services that help them grow their businesses, and to inform them of the facilities and advantages that the state offers to project owners and workers.

In a statement issued on Monday, Rahmi highlighted the importance of caring for and supporting productive clusters in border governorates, as they are a major source of income for the people living there. They also contribute to improving their economic conditions by providing decent and stable jobs. Rahmi also emphasized the role of these clusters in exploiting the natural resources available in the governorates and providing products for local and foreign markets.

The CEO of MSMEDA also noted that the mobile business development unit is one of the key tools that the agency uses to reach its clients in those areas, especially in the border and remote regions. The unit's services are free of charge for citizens who own projects, whether funded by the agency or any other entity, especially women who face difficulties in traveling from far and remote places.

Rahmi pointed out that the unit offers a variety of technical services that help enhance the marketing capabilities of projects, such as professional photography of products, branding designs, business development consultations, and awareness.

MSMEDA's Mobile Business Development Unit visited several productive clusters in Upper Egypt and border governorates in 2023, providing over 2,000 services to hundreds of customers in the governorates of Matrouh, the Red Sea, Aswan, Sohag, Minya, Fayoum, and New Valley.