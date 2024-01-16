Philip Morris Misr Cleans Up Nile River To Raise Environmental Awareness

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Philip Morris Misr, a leading tobacco company and producer of smoke-free alternatives, organized a campaign to clean up the Nile River as part of its social responsibility initiatives. The campaign involved its employees and corporate leaders and aimed to raise awareness of the importance of protecting the Nile River from pollution and enhancing environmental sustainability.

“Our corporate strategy is based on implementing and consolidating sustainability standards. We are committed to fulfilling our social responsibility by engaging in activities that serve the needs and requirements of the local communities,” said Ali N. Karaman, Managing Director of Philip Morris Egypt and Levant.“Philip Morris Misr is keen to organize annual events that promote environmental awareness.”

The campaign included various activities to collect waste from the Nile River and to educate people on proper waste disposal methods. Karaman added that the campaign aimed to highlight the negative impacts of water pollution, which can harm marine life and human health. The initiative aligns with Philip Morris's commitment to implementing a comprehensive harm reduction strategy that supports a smoke-free future by offering adult smokers better alternatives to traditional cigarettes, while safely disposing of solid waste throughout the manufacturing processes.

Philip Morris International recently achieved an advanced rank in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the first time. The index evaluates the performance of the most successful companies worldwide based on economic and environmental sustainability criteria.

In 2022, Philip Morris received the highest possible rating,“Triple-A,” from CDP, a global non-profit organization that assesses the environmental efforts of large companies and institutions. CDP's“Triple A” rating reflects the company's performance in addressing climate change, protecting forests, and ensuring water security.

Over the past years, Philip Morris has strengthened its commitment to environmental sustainability. In 2019, the company announced its plans to make its plants carbon neutral by 2030, using renewable energy sources to power its manufacturing operations. The company has taken progressive steps in recent years to achieve these goals, such as installing wind turbines, solar panels, and electric vehicle charging stations at its facilities. The company also performs awareness activities on the proper disposal of cigarettes to avoid their harmful impact on the environment.