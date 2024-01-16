UNRWA: Largest Displacement Of Palestinians Since 1948

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) described the situation in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the Israeli occupation aggression as the largest displacement of the Palestinian people.

UNRWA said on X platform that what happened in Gaza during the past 100 days is "the largest displacement of the Palestinian people since 1948", adding "An entire generation of children is traumatized, thousands have been killed, maimed, and orphaned."

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip rose to 24,100 martyrs, besides an increase in the number of injuries to reach 60,834. The aggression also resulted in the displacement of more than 85% of the Strips population (about 1.9 million people).

