Pyongyang: We Don't Want War, But Have No Intention Of Avoiding It

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for a constitutional amendment to change the status of South Korea, adding that Pyongyang does not seek war, but also "have no intention of avoiding it".

In a speech to the Supreme People's Assembly (parliament), Kim said that the constitution should be amended to consider South Korea as the "primary foe", and that North Korea should also plan for "completely occupying, subjugating and reclaiming South Korea in the event of a war".

"We don't want war but we have no intention of avoiding it", Kim added, according to North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

This comes at a time when Kim described relations with South Korea as relations between "two states hostile to each other" at a meeting of the Workers Party last year. He also threatened a few days ago to annihilate South Korea if it tried to use force against his country, calling Seoul the "principal enemy".

North Korea announced that agencies responsible for inter-Korean affairs, including the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of Korea, the National Economic Cooperation Bureau, and the Kumgangsan International Tourism Administration would be shut down, as those agencies existed solely for the purpose of promoting inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation, KCNA said.

