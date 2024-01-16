Spacex Launches 23 Starlink Satellites Into Space

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) launched 23 Starlink satellites into space.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Falcon 9's first stage came back to Earth about eight minutes after liftoff, successfully landing on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Falcon 9's upper stage continued hauling the 23 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit, deploying them there about 64.5 minutes after liftoff.

