Trump Wins Republican Primary In Iowa

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Former US President Donald Trump won the Republican primary election in Iowa, based on preliminary results.
Trump asserted his dominance over the party as he seeks to obtain a third consecutive nomination and rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came in second place by a large margin, ahead of former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, as the two are competing to emerge as the main alternative to Trump.
Preliminary results from eight counties showed Trump receiving more than half of the total votes.
So far, Trump is well ahead of his performance in the 2016 Caucus which placed him the second, after receiving 24% of the vote, compared to about 28% for Ted Cruz.
