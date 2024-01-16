QSE Index Drops 66.45 Points At Start Of Trading

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The general index of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) dropped 66.45 points, or 0.63%, at the beginning of trading on Tuesday to reach the level of 10,467 points, compared to yesterday's closing.

The index was affected by the negative performance of different sectors: Transportation by 1.34%, Telecoms by 0.83%, Banks and Financial Services by 0.67%, Industrials by 0.41%, Consumer Goods and Services by 0.21%, Real Estate by 0.09%, and Insurance by 0.01%.

At 10:00 am, QSE recorded 2,645 transactions worth QR 100,209 million distributed among 33,332 million shares.

