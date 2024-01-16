QSE Index Drops 66.45 Points At Start Of Trading

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The general index of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) dropped 66.45 points, or 0.63%, at the beginning of trading on Tuesday to reach the level of 10,467 points, compared to yesterday's closing.
The index was affected by the negative performance of different sectors: Transportation by 1.34%, Telecoms by 0.83%, Banks and Financial Services by 0.67%, Industrials by 0.41%, Consumer Goods and Services by 0.21%, Real Estate by 0.09%, and Insurance by 0.01%.
At 10:00 am, QSE recorded 2,645 transactions worth QR 100,209 million distributed among 33,332 million shares.
MENAFN16012024000067011011ID1107725786
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.