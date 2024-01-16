Inflation in Saudi Arabia decreases amid financial shifts

(MENAFN) In December 2023, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia witnessed a notable slowdown in its inflation rate, marking a decrease from 1.7 percent in November of the same year to 1.5 percent. This moderation in inflation, in comparison to the 3.3 percent recorded in December 2022, is primarily attributed to the substantial increase in housing, water, electricity, gas, and fuel prices, which rose by 7.5 percent. Additionally, food and beverage prices experienced a moderate increase of 1.2 percent.



A significant contributor to this deceleration was the evident surge in actual housing rents, soaring by 9 percent in December. The surge was particularly influenced by a substantial 12.1 percent increase in apartment rental prices, exerting a significant impact due to their considerable weight in the consumer basket. These figures, however, fell short of the Ministry of Finance's expectations, which had anticipated the inflation rate to reach 2.6 percent for the year.



Transportation costs also exhibited a noteworthy decline over the past year, recording a growth rate of 1 percent, a considerable drop from the 4.1 percent reported in 2022. The most influential factor contributing to this decrease was the marked increase in residential rental prices, registering a notable 9.5 percent growth during 2023.



In the broader perspective, the average inflation rate for the entire year stood at 2.3 percent, reflecting a slight dip from the 2.5 percent recorded in 2022. This economic shift occurs within the context of heightened tensions in the Middle East, showcasing its discernible effects on the Saudi economy and contributing to the evolving dynamics of the region's markets.

