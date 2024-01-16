Egypt attracts more than USD6B in investment for renewable energy projects

(MENAFN) Hossam Heiba, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones in Egypt, has announced a significant milestone in the country's renewable energy sector. Egypt has successfully secured investment requests exceeding USD6 billion from a consortium of Gulf and international investors seeking new licenses for renewable energy projects. These investors, including prominent European and Gulf entities, as well as a collaboration between Chinese and Indian partners, are allocating substantial funds, with individual project values reaching approximately USD2 billion.



The primary objective behind these substantial investments is to bolster the domestic market and amplify Egypt's potential for exporting green energy. This development aligns with Egypt's broader strategy to double the issuance of golden licenses, a pivotal component of Cairo's efforts to encourage investment in key sectors. The goal is to increase the number of issued licenses from 25 in 2023 to more than 50 in the current year, fostering support for entrepreneurs and furthering investment in renewable energy, tourism, and environmental initiatives.



In tandem with these efforts, Egypt is actively engaged in a community dialogue aimed at reviewing the new companies law and its executive regulations. The objective is to ensure their alignment with recent amendments to investment laws, reflecting a comprehensive modernization initiative. This broader undertaking seeks to create a more conducive legislative environment, promoting increased investments and catalyzing the overall growth of the Egyptian economy.

MENAFN16012024000045015682ID1107725784