Israeli government agrees 2024 state budget amid ministerial disagreements

(MENAFN) In a session marked by discord among ministers over financial deductions from their respective ministries, the Israeli government gave its nod to the state budget for the year 2024 on Monday. The approval process revealed sharp differences of opinion among ministers, particularly on matters related to budgetary allocations.



The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported that the amended budget proposal for 2024 secured government approval, entailing a notable addition of approximately 55 billion shekels (USD14.86 billion) to the defense budget. Notably, the budget also earmarked around 9 billion shekels (USD2.43 billion) for the reserve recruitment program.



Furthermore, the revised state budget includes allocations amounting to billions of shekels dedicated to supporting organizations aiding displaced individuals. It was also disclosed that there would be a three-billion-shekel (USD810 million) increase in property tax, with additional funds allocated to bolster the budgets of local authorities providing assistance to the displaced.



The amended state budget, now standing at 582 billion shekels (USD157.3 billion), reflects a substantial increase of 70 billion shekels (USD19 billion) compared to the base budget approved in May 2023. An analysis by the Globes website, renowned for its focus on the Israeli economy, notes that the approval of the amended budget is anticipated to result in a significant deficit, reaching 6.6 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



The Finance Ministry, faced with the challenge of securing approval amidst ministerial opposition, had to make concessions. In a strategic move, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in personal meetings with ministers who had voiced dissent and threatened non-support on Sunday night. While specific details of the concessions remain undisclosed, this approach proved instrumental in garnering the necessary support for the amended budget, highlighting the delicate balancing act in the realm of Israeli fiscal policy.

