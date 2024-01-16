Minister Of Labour, Yemen Ambassador Discuss Issues In Labour Sector

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen to the State H E Rajeh Badi. During the meeting, they discussed important issues of common interest in the labour sector.

