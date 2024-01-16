QNA Organises Training Course On Internal Auditing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar News Agency (QNA) organised at its headquarters on Sunday a training course titled“Internal Auditing”, in order to empower employees in the internal audit department, including accounting heads and accountants, by providing them with essential information about internal auditing and auditing standards, and enhancing the efficiency of employee performance to achieve personal and institutional excellence.

The five-day course, with an average of 25 training hours, aims to familiarise employees with the concepts of internal auditing, instill the importance of internal auditing, enable them to apply internal auditing methods and tools, and increase their ability to understand financial reports.

The course will focus on the fundamentals of internal auditing concepts, internal auditing standards and methods, budget and balance sheet analysis and auditing, introduction to internal auditing standards and the standards of the Institute of Internal Auditors, in addition to explaining the services of the internal auditing department.

The training course strategies revolve around practical testing, presentation and delivery, open discussion, guided discussion, team formation and training matches, individual performance assessment of the trainee, presenting practical cases, assigning homework to participants, and offering other strategies that align with the specific subject matter.