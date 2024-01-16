Iraqi Kurdistan Security Council Condemns Missile Attack In Erbil

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Erbil: The Kurdistan Region Security Council condemned Tuesday the missile attack launched by Iran's Revolutionary Guards targeting civilian areas in the city of Erbil, considering it a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the region and all of Iraq.
The Council said in a statement on Tuesday that the Iranian Revolutionary Guards bombed with ballistic missiles several civilian areas in Erbil, killing four civilians and injuring six others, some of whom are in critical condition, according to initial reports.
Earlier this morning, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for the missile strike that targeted sites in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and Syria.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards explained in a statement, carried by the Iranian news agency (IRNA) on Tuesday, that the ballistic missiles were used to destroy espionage centers and gathering of terrorist groups in parts of the region.
