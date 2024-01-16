HMC Conference Paves Way For Future Innovations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The first edition of Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) three-day Qatar International Rehabilitation Conference (QIRC-1) has come to a successful close, with the participation of renowned experts from various countries across the world.

Over 1500 delegates attended in person and virtually from across the globe for the three-day conference, including leading rehabilitation experts, professionals, and researchers. With engaging sessions, thought-provoking keynote presentations and interactive panel discussions, the conference provided a platform for attendees to examine emerging trends, share invaluable insights and collaborate on innovative approaches reshaping the landscape of rehabilitation.

A highlight of the event was the participation of expert speakers and representatives from Johns Hopkins Medicine, USA, alongside renowned speakers from the UK, the World Health Organization (WHO), the Middle East and Qatar.

The conference also welcomed the Minister of Public Health, H E Dr Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari who attended a keynote session on the opening day and met with leaders from Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Dr. Hanadi Khamis Mubarak Alhamad, Deputy Chief Rehabilitation, Geriatrics and Long-Term Care at HMC said“We are thrilled by the overwhelming success of the inaugural First Qatar International Rehabilitation Conference, which served as a pivotal platform for knowledge exchange and innovation especially, in the field of rehabilitation. with the participation of international experts from around the world.”

She added“Under the theme“Transforming Rehabilitation Practice: Exploring Global Trends, Advances, and Innovations,” the conference lived up to its promise of igniting transformative change. I have no doubt this conference will significantly advance patient care worldwide as attendees take back to their workplace, knowledge, new ideas and best practice, making the future for all rehabilitation patients a bright one.”