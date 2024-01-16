               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
QNA Director-General Meets Bulgaria Envoy


1/16/2024 4:01:38 AM

The Peninsula

Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) H E Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi met yesterday with Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to the State H E Plamen Stankov Delev. During the meeting, they discussed joint cooperation in the media field.

