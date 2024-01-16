FBQ Showcases Artefacts At Souq Waqif Equestrian Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum (FBQ) announced its participation in Souq Waqif Equestrian Festival 2024 which runs until January 20, offering attendees a unique opportunity to delve into the rich heritage of horses and riders.

The museum is presenting a captivating exhibition, curated with precision and care, showcasing 200 exceptional heritage pieces of Arabian horse artefacts from diverse corners of the globe. This exclusive collection has been meticulously selected from the FBQ Museum's unparalleled collection, promising an enriching and immersive experience for visitors.

Attendees will have the privilege of marvelling at intricately embroidered saddles adorned with gold and silver threads, along with a diverse array of horse rider accessories that reflect the cultural significance and craftsmanship associated with Arabian equestrian traditions.

The FBQ Museum Exhibition at the Souq Waqif Equestrian Festival will be open for exploration from 3pm to 10pm daily.“We cordially invite all enthusiasts, onnoisseurs, and the general public to join us at this remarkable event.”