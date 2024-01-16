(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONG KONG, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Financial Partners, a leading financial institution with over 35 years of experience, proudly announces a strategic investment of $40 million in spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) offered by Grayscale and Fidelity. This move reflects Financial Partners' commitment to embracing artificial intelligence (AI) in trading and its foresight in the future of digital assets.Kai Tai Wong, CEO of Financial Partners, stated, "Financial Partners takes pride in its extensive investment experience, and we see the integration of AI in trading as the next natural step in the evolution of our investment strategies. We not only plan to incorporate cutting-edge technologies into our trading but also to continue developing our long-term approach to investing. We see a significant future in digital assets and have already invested $40 million in spot Bitcoin ETFs with Grayscale and Fidelity."Established in 1988, Financial Partners has been providing comprehensive financial support to businesses and individuals, earning the trust of thousands of clients. Over the years, the company has built strong and time-tested relationships with Hong Kong's regulatory bodies, including the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (HKSFC), the Hong Kong Confederation of Insurance Brokers (HKCIB), and the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (MPFSA).The company's expertise in real estate investment underscores its strategy of long-term sustainability and portfolio diversification. In 2020, Financial Partners joined the Global Future Enterprise Group, a leader in banking, insurance, and investment industries, preserving its integrity and exceptional professionalism while gaining new strengths.Financial Partners actively incorporates cloud and mobile technologies into its corporate software, enhancing employee efficiency and service quality. The firm's approach extends beyond simple asset allocation, utilizing the "core and satellite" strategy to diversify investments with the help of Kinetic Finance's expertise and modern technologies.Advantages of Financial Partners include:1. Diversification of investments based on the "core and satellite" strategy.2. Investment committees comprising representatives from different jurisdictions ensuring the relevance and effectiveness of offered products and services.3. A third-party asset distributor in London City, licensed by the Financial Services Authority (FSA).4. An independent group of experts based in Hong Kong, ensuring technological process compliance for the success and security of investments.5. Independent asset managers focused solely on achieving profits for clients.Financial Partners stands out with:1. A broad range of financial products, emphasizing quality services for maximum client satisfaction.2. Experienced financial planning and capital management experts who adhere to professional ethics and regularly engage in productive meetings with partners.3. The Kinetic Finance technology, facilitating investment tracking and the complete implementation of asset management strategies.Financial Partners remains dedicated to staying at the forefront of the financial industry, embracing technological advancements and innovative investment strategies for the benefit of its clients and stakeholders.Additional Note:In a recent turn of events, it has been revealed that Shao Bank is gearing up for the launch of new bond series. Adding to this development, a crucial meeting transpired just a few weeks ago between Kai Tai Wong, CEO of Financial Partners, and Yang Shao, the founder of Shao Bank. This meeting signifies a potential collaboration and strategic initiatives between the two financial institutions.Financial Partners remains committed to keeping our stakeholders informed as we explore new opportunities in the ever-evolving landscape of the financial industry. This revelation further underscores the dynamic nature of our commitment to staying at the forefront of industry developments.

