'Reconsider Your Decision To...': Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya's Message To PM Modi Ahead Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Event

A political run-in began after top Shankaracharyas decided to not be a part of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha that is scheduled to take place on January 22 in Ayodhya. They expressed their displeasure that the consecration ceremony didn't follow the rules of Sanatan Dharma Minister Narayan Rane reacted to Shankaracharyas' decision saying they should bless the Ram Temple instead of criticizing some aspects and accused them of looking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP through a "political prism"."No one could do it until now. Modi, the BJP took it up and a temple is being built. Should they bless the temple or criticize it? This temple is not built on politics but on religion. Ram is our God. They should tell what is their contribution to the Hindu religion," Rane said, the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth, in an interview with The Wire, responded to the claims that he is the one who is politicizing the temple and behaving like a Congressman along with calling him 'anti-Modi'.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati clarified that he is not against the Prime Minister, urging him to reconsider the decision of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony and postpone it.

“It's my message to PM Modi that please don't trust the rumors claiming I am against you. I am not against you (PM). We just want you not to be whimsical in religious matters (hume apse koi virodh nahi hai. hum bass yahi chahte hai ki mannmana pann na kre. hum anti-Modi nahi hai),” he told The Wire in Hindi.

“I still want PM Modi to reconsider his decision and schedule the Pran Pratishtha later when the construction work of Ram temple is completed,\" the spiritual leader said.

Citing an example of father-son relationship, the Shankaracharya said,“No father is anti of his own son. No father doesn't scold his son for his mistakes. (desh me koi esa pita nahi hai jo apne bete ko fatkarta nahi hai. Lekin koi pita apne bete ka anti nahi hota. vo keval uss galati par usko dat-ta hai. galati sudhar lo to sab sahi).”“This is not the right time, not the right muhrat. Wait for the temple to be completed, and then do it according to Dharma Shastra. This is not lead to your insult, but will even improve your pretige (esa krne se apki pratishtha kamm nahi hogi, na hi apmaan hoga. Isse apki pratishtha badhegi ki),” he added.

Shankaracharyas of Shri Shringeri Sharda Peeth Karnataka, Dwarka Sharda Peeth in Gujarat, Jyotir Peeth in Uttarakhand and Govardhan Peeth in Odisha have decided not to attend the consecration ceremony on 22 January.“The country's Prime Minister will reside in the sanctum sanctorum, touch the idol, and perform the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. This has been given a political hue, if there is to be the Pran Pratishta of Lord Rama, it should be according to scriptural guidelines. I won't oppose it, nor will I attend. I have taken my stance. Let's not mix half-truths and half-lies; everything should align with scriptural knowledge,” Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati had said centre is now being targeted by the opposition parties on the grounds of objections raised by the Sanatan Dharma gurus. Shankaracharya Bharati Teerth of Sringeri Sharda Peeth is also expected to not attend the ceremony.

