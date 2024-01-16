Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Supreme Court Stays Execution Of Allahabad HC Order On Shahi Idgah Land Survey

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Supreme Court on 16 January stalled Allahabad High Court's order appointing commissioner to inspect mosque in connection with Mathura's Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute.

The top court also sought reply of Hindu outfit Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman, others on plea of mosque committee against HC order on the survey of Shahi Idgah to ANI on the top court's order, Advocate Reena N. Singh who represented Bhagwan Sri Krishna Lalla Virajman said, \"Today, the court heard about the survey order of the Allahabad High Court case which was being challenged by the Muslim side. The Intezamia Committee had challenged the order and today the Supreme Court stayed the survey order only. But they have not stayed the trial. The trial at Allahabad High Court will continue...The next date of hearing is on 23rd January...\"Earlier in December, the Allahabad court had allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah and had said the modalities of the survey will be discussed at the next hearing. While allowing the plea for a court-monitored survey, the high court had said no harm should be caused to the Mathura structure during the survey, which it indicated could be overseen by a three-member commission of advocates. On 4 January, the mosque committee had moved to SC challenging HC's order. The mosque committee, in its plea, has submitted that the high court ought to have considered its petition for rejection of the plaint before deciding on any other miscellaneous applications in the suit the last hearing which was held on 11 January, the HC adjourned till January 17 the hearing on the modalities of a survey of the Shahi Idgah complex located next to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura Hindu side in the Krishna Janmabhumi-Shahi Idgah case had appealed for constituting a commission for the survey, claiming the mosque holds signs suggesting that it was a Hindu temple once.

(With PTI inputs)

MENAFN16012024007365015876ID1107725748