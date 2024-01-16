Indigo, Mumbai Airport Get Showcause Notice After Passengers Seen Eating On Tarmac

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry has issued a showcause notice to IndiGo airline and Mumbai international airport after a video of passengers eating on the airport's tarmac surfaced on social media platforms aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia convened a midnight meeting with ministry officials on the matter, an official statement said. Subsequently, the Bureau of Civil Aviation and Security issued the notice to IndiGo and the airport early today.\"Both IndiGo and Mumbai International Airport were not proactive in anticipating the situation and in making the appropriate facilitation arrangements for passengers at the airport,\" an official aware of the development said aircraft was allotted a remote bay instead of a contact stand, leaving passengers without basic facilities like restrooms and refreshments, the official added. A contact stand is an aircraft parking stand that is suitable for walking passengers to and from an aircraft from an allocated boarding gate ministry is believed to have found the conduct of the airline and airport unfavorable, unacceptable experience for the tired passengers, and also in violation of passenger convenience and security norms notice to IndiGo pertains to Rule 51 of the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023, for failing to observe aviation security procedures with Flight 6E 2195, which was diverted to Mumbai on 14 January per the notice, IndiGo allowed passengers to disembark from flight 6E 2195 and then boarded them on flight 6E 2091 on 15 January at Mumbai airport, without following the procedure of security screening. Further, the incident was not reported to BCAS by the aircraft operator which violates Rule 51 of the Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023 ministry issued notice to Adani Group-operated Mumbai International Airport for the violation of Rule 51 as the airport failed to report the incident.\"In the case of both notices, the ministry has asked for replies by 16 January. If replies are not received in the given time then enforcement action including financial penalty will be initiated,\" the official added.

MENAFN16012024007365015876ID1107725743