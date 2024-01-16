BTS: RM, V Share FIRST Pictures After Enlistment, Pose In Military Uniforms [PHOTOS]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) RM, the leader of the globally renowned K-pop group BTS, shared his first pictures in military uniform on Instagram, a day after he, along with Jimin, V (Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook, commenced their mandatory military service. The images depicted RM striking poses, with one featuring V alongside him. The caption of the post read, "충성!" translating to "loyalty" in English.

Following their enlistment, BigHit Music, BTS's agency, expressed gratitude on the Weverse fan community forum. The statement conveyed, "Thanks to the kind consideration and support received this past December, BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have entered the military and will soon be performing their duties at the training camp. We appreciate your interest and support on their enlistment day."

In an effort to maintain order in the military barracks, BigHit Music urged fans, known as ARMYs, to refrain from sending gifts during the members' military service. The agency explained, "If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the center all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost. Therefore, we kindly ask that fans refrain from sending anything by mail."

The statement continued, saying, "We request your continued love and support for the BTS members until they complete their service and return. Our company will also strive to provide every support they need during this time."

BTS, debuting in 2013, declared a hiatus in June 2022. Prior to RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, other BTS members, Jin, J-hope, and Suga, had commenced their military services. In South Korea, mandatory military service lasting about two years is required for all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 years.