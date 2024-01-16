Microsoft Copilot Pro Released! Check Out AI Features To Word, Powerpoint & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Microsoft is presently concentrating on developing Copilot, an AI-powered help system. Copilot, which debuted with Windows last year, is presently quite popular, having had over 5 billion interactions. Microsoft is now releasing Copilot Pro, a new premium edition of Copilot, in celebration of this achievement. Users will be able to access more sophisticated AI functions in Office programmes including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook with the new premium subscription service.

Microsoft explains that the new Copilot premium service is available for $20 per month (per person) i.e about Rs 1600 in India - on top of your existing Microsoft 365 Personal or Home subscription. The new Copilot Pro is compatible with iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, and iPad devices.

The new Copilot Pro will provide customers with a plethora of generative AI capabilities after purchase, such as the ability to create PowerPoint presentations from basic prompts, summarise and reword text in Word, analyse and visualise data in Excel, and compose and reply to emails in Outlook. Furthermore, users may develop their own Copilot GPT using Copilot Pro and utilise the most recent OpenAI models.

The following is all that Microsoft is now providing with their new, premium Copilot Pro subscription:

- A cohesive AI assistant that adjusts to your requirements and circumstances and functions on your mobile device, PC, applications, and web browser.

- First dibs on the newest and strongest models-like OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo-that you may use to get better and quicker outcomes. Additionally, you will soon be able to swap between numerous models to suit your tastes.

- Better AI picture creation with picture Creator from Designer (formerly Bing Image Creator), which offers you more options, faster speed, and higher quality photos.

- The capability to use our new Copilot GPT Builder (coming soon), which will allow you to design your own customised Copilot for a certain topic with only a few easy questions.

Microsoft is also adding new capabilities to Copilot, including Copilot GPTs, which let you to modify Copilot's behaviour on a subject that interests you, like food, travel, fitness, and more.

