Historic! India's Sumit Nagal Stuns World No. 27 Alexander Bublik To Seal Australian Open 2024 Round 2 Berth

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a stunning upset at the Australian Open 2024 on Tuesday,

India's tennis sensation Sumit Nagal, ranked World No. 137, showcased his prowess by defeating Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, who holds the impressive World No. 27 ranking.

The match, which unfolded on Tuesday at Court 6 of the iconic Melbourne Park, saw Nagal upset Bublik after the Indian displayed exceptional skill and determination to seal the match 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (5) win. With this win, Nagal becomes the first Indian since Ramesh Krishnan at the 1989 Australian Open to beat a seeded player at a Grand Slam.

Having secured a place in the main draw of the Australian Open 2024 by defeating Slovakia's Alex Molcan in the qualifying final last week, Sumit Nagal is making his second appearance in the season's first Grand Slam after his debut in 2021.

In the 2021 Australian Open, Nagal faced a defeat in the opening round against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis with a score of 2-6, 5-7, 3-6. Notably, since Nagal's feat this year, he becomes the first Indian to reach the singles main draw at the Australian Open since 2021.

In addition to his Australian Open achievements, Nagal had previously made it to the main draw of the US Open in both 2019 and 2020.

In the 2019 US Open, Nagal showcased his prowess by stretching the legendary Roger Federer to four sets at the Flushing Meadows. A year later, in the 2020 US Open, he advanced to the second round by defeating Bradley Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Overcoming a considerable ranking difference on Tuesday, Nagal's victory against the higher-ranked Bublik not only underlines his individual talent but also marks a significant moment for Indian tennis on the global stage. This triumph in the first round of the Australian Open serves as a testament to Nagal's growing capabilities and sets an optimistic tone for his future performances at the Grand Slam and in the international tennis circuit.