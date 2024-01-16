Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Happily Poses In UNSEEN Throwback Photo From Belgium Vacay [PICTURES]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, recently had a delightful vacation in Brussels, Belgium. A previously unseen photo from their November trip has surfaced, capturing the couple's joy during their getaway.

The image, shared by Instagram handle alpiccolomondobruxelles on January 15th, features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and a local from Belgium. In the candid snapshot, both actors are seen sporting radiant smiles, reflecting the happiness of their Brussels visit.

The trip to Belgium coincided with the couple's fifth anniversary celebration. While in Brussels, a user on social media posted a distant picture claiming to have spotted Deepika and Ranveer engaged in conversation inside a salon, seated on a plush couch.

Adding to the excitement, Deepika Padukone recently released the much-anticipated trailer for her upcoming aerial action film, 'Fighter.' Ranveer Singh, quick to express his admiration, commented on his wife's Instagram post, calling the trailer "ABSOLUTE FIRE!!!!" and sending multiple fire emojis. He expressed his awe and wished the 'Fighter' team the best.

Before the trailer launch, Deepika took to Instagram to wish her team good luck, mentioning that she would miss the event due to illness. 'Fighter,' scheduled for theatrical release on January 25, 2024, stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor alongside Deepika Padukone, with her portraying the role of an Air Force Pilot. The film promises to deliver gripping aerial action sequences and a patriotic storyline, touching upon the real-life Pulwama attack of 2019.

Deepika's recent projects include Atlee's action thriller 'Jawan' and Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan,' both receiving critical acclaim and commercial success. Upcoming films in her pipeline include Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' and Nag Ashwin's science fiction action film 'Kalki 2898 AD,' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan.

Ranveer Singh, last seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' is also gearing up for 'Singham Again.'