Turkish benchmark index opens Tuesday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Turkish benchmark stock index commenced trading at 8,063.12 points, exhibiting a modest increase of 0.24 percent or 19.1 points in comparison to the previous closing figures.



The BIST 100 index, which marked a notable surge of 0.72 percent and reached 8,044.02 points at the close of Monday's trading session, attained its highest point in the past month. The daily transaction volume for the day stood at 93 billion liras (USD3.08 billion), reflecting a robust market activity.



As of 18:25 (GMT1525), the USD/TRY exchange rate was recorded at 30.1025, while the EUR/TRY rate and the GBP/TRY rate stood at 32.8500 and 38.1280, respectively. These currency exchange rates provide a snapshot of the foreign exchange market dynamics during the specified time.



In the commodities market, the price of one ounce of gold was reported at USD2,052.35. Simultaneously, the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD78.15, indicating the current valuation of these key commodities in the global market. The intricacies of these financial indicators collectively contribute to the overall economic landscape, reflecting the dynamic nature of the Turkish financial markets.

MENAFN16012024000045015839ID1107725722