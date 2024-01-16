UP Veggie Lawyer Gets Mumbai Barbeque Nation’S Dal-Makhani 'Garnished' With Rat-Roaches

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) In a shocking incident, Adv. Rajeev Shukla, a visiting lawyer from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj allegedly received a vegetarian meal parcel from Barbeque Nation which contained a dead rat and some roaches, as per his social media posts.

Shukla, 35, had arrived in Mumbai for tourism and placed his dinner order with the Worli outlet of Barbeque Nation -- frequented by the rich and celebs -- for its 'Classic Veg. Meal Box Regular', costing around Rs 641, on January 8.

As the pure vegetarian Brahmin started eating the 'dal makhani' in the meal packet, he noticed a dead rat and some roaches in it.

He suffered food poisoning and had to be admitted to the BMC's BYL Nair Hospital where he spent over three days under treatment.

Adv. Shukla also shot off an email to Barbeque Nation drawing their attention to the adulterated food of which he had consumed a major portion before discovering the rat-roaches.

He claimed that the Nagpada Police Station was not lodging the FIR against Barbeque Nation, and he has tagged along Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others to highlight his plight.

His serial posts read:“I Rajeev shukla (pure vegetarian) from prayagraj visited Mumbai, on 8Jan'24 night ordered veg meal box from BARBEQUE NATION, worli outlet that contained a dead mouse,hospitalised for 75+ hours has not been lodged at nagpada police station yet.

“I wanted to explore Mumbai and so I did, coming all the way from Prayagraj but possibly, this might be my last trip. I am a Brahmin and a pure vegetarian, but when my Barbeque Nation order arrived, it gave me the shock of my life. The food contained a dead rat and cockroaches. I suffered food poisoning and got admitted to Nair hospital," he said.

So far there has been no reaction from Barbeque Nation.

--IANS

qn/dpb