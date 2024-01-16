Gates Foundation plans to allocate record USD8.6B in 2024 amid post-COVID struggles

(MENAFN) In response to faltering health financing in lower-income countries post the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has unveiled plans to allocate a record USD8.6 billion in 2024. The approved budget by the Foundation's Board of Directors marks a four percent increase from the previous year and a substantial USD2 billion more than the 2021 budget. The Foundation, a prominent global health sector funder, addresses the concerning trend of declining global health budgets, particularly in low-income countries where contributions to health initiatives have reached a standstill.



Acknowledging the criticism surrounding the Gates Foundation's influential role, CEO Mark Suzman affirmed last year that stepping back was not an option until alternative supporters emerged. The Foundation aims to intensify its commitment by planning to spend USD9 billion annually by 2026. Bill Gates, the technology billionaire who co-founded the foundation in 2000 with his then-wife Melinda, emphasized the indispensable link between the future of humanity and the future of health. Melinda Gates continues to collaborate with him in this philanthropic endeavor.



Known for its focus on health care innovation, the Gates Foundation's latest funding endeavor seeks to enhance access to cutting-edge technologies for vulnerable populations worldwide. The funding will support various initiatives aimed at leveraging innovation to address critical health challenges. As part of their advocacy efforts, Bill Gates and other foundation executives plan to showcase simple health products at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. These products, ranging from vaccine patches to an ultrasound tool powered by artificial intelligence, exemplify the potential to save millions of lives.



At the Davos event, Bill Gates is scheduled to discuss the broader potential of artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector, underlining the Foundation's commitment to advancing innovative solutions that can positively impact global health outcomes. The record allocation underscores the urgency of addressing health disparities exacerbated by the pandemic and reflects the Gates Foundation's dedication to being at the forefront of transformative initiatives to safeguard global well-being.

