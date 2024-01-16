Suzuki pauses output at Hungarian plant amid Red Sea tensions

(MENAFN) Suzuki, the Japanese automotive company, revealed on Monday that its production plant in Hungary, responsible for manufacturing the Vitara and S models, will experience a temporary halt from January 15 to 21. The suspension is attributed to delays in the arrival of Japanese-made engines, a consequence of ongoing attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. The production facility, situated in Esztergom in northern Hungary, is set to resume operations on January 22.



This move by Suzuki aligns with a growing trend of companies facing production disruptions due to the escalating tensions in the Red Sea, which have impeded the smooth flow of trade. The challenges stemming from geopolitical events have reverberated across industries, affecting supply chains and prompting strategic adjustments by various corporations.



The situation mirrors recent developments at Tesla, the electric car manufacturer, which announced the suspension of a significant portion of its production for a two-week period at its European factory near Berlin, Germany. Tesla cited a shortage of components resulting from delays in deliveries attributed to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. The ripple effects of these disruptions underscore the interconnectedness of the global supply chain and the susceptibility of industries to geopolitical events that can reverberate across borders, impacting production schedules and necessitating strategic adjustments by companies worldwide.

