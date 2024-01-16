Electron Microscope Market Size To Grow By USD 1.68 Billion From 2022 To 2027 APAC To Account For 55% Of Market Growth- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The electron microscope market

is expected to grow by

USD 1.68 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will

progress at a

CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by application (semiconductors, life sciences, material sciences, and nanotechnology), technology (SEM, TEM, and DBEM), end-user (industries, institutions, and private laboratories, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). APAC is estimated to contribute

55% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

APAC leads in semiconductor manufacturing with major players like Samsung, Sony, LG, and Toshiba. Additionally, non-APAC firms establish manufacturing units in the region. Increased infrastructure investments in China, India, and the Philippines, and modernization by small- and medium-sized enterprises further contribute to APAC's prominence.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electron Microscope Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Advantest Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, COXEM Co. Ltd., Danaher Corp., DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS, Hirox Co. Ltd., HOVERLABS, JEOL Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., Nikon Corp., Nion, Novartis AG, Olympus Corp., Seiko Holdings Corp., Tescan Orsay Holding AS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Topcon Corp., and UNISOKU Co. Ltd.

Keysight Technologies Inc. -



The company offers electron microscopes such as U9320B 8500B field emission scanning electron microscope.



The market share growth by the semiconductors segment will be significant during the forecast period.

SEMs are used by semiconductor manufacturers to study complex, miniaturized electronic structures and morphology of semiconductors such as chips, carbon nanotubesCNTs, and microelectromechanical systems.

Electron Microscope Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver



Rising need for root-cause failure analysis

Growth in the adoption of nanotechnology across sectors Rise in demand for DBEMs

The rising need for root-cause failure analysis is the key factor driving market growth.

The global semiconductor industry, marked by technological advancement and embedded systems, has witnessed heightened complexity in the production of integrated circuits and printed circuit boards. Root-cause failure analysis finds applications in diverse industries, including manufacturing, automotive, and the 3D construction of biological structures like proteins and viruses.

The electron microscope market, featuring key players like JEOL Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, FEI Company, and TESCAN, is experiencing significant growth driven by technological innovations in fields like Nanotechnology, Material Science, Biological Research, and the Semiconductor Industry. Advanced Microscopy Techniques like Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM), Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM), and Cryo-Electron Microscopy (Cryo-EM) are vital for academic and research institutions and have increasing industrial applications. Innovations in High-resolution Electron Microscopy (HREM), Environmental Electron Microscopy, and Automated Image Analysis, along with advanced tools like Energy-dispersive X-ray Spectroscopy (EDS) and Electron Backscatter Diffraction (EBSD), are enhancing capabilities in 3D Tomography and in-situ Experimentation. Market growth is further propelled by the expanding use in Pharmaceutical Analysis and the development of new Sample Preparation Techniques.

What are the key data covered in this electron microscope market report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the

electron microscope market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the electron microscope market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about

upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electron microscope market across

North America,

Europe,

Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electron microscope market companies.

