Kindred Discloses Theme For Sustainable Gambling Conference - 'Safer Gambling: A Look Into The Future'

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) will host the Sustainable Gambling Conference at the Kia Oval in London on 20 March. The conference has earned its reputation as a hub for meaningful dialogue, bringing together subject matter experts from various sectors, both within and beyond the gambling industry. Renowned international speakers, including representatives from EPIC Global Solutions, Gamban, EGBA, KPMG, Rdentify and TransUnion, will share their insights and experiences. They will be accompanied by this year's keynote speaker, the well-known author Daniel Maté.

"At this year's conference, under the theme 'Safer Gambling: A look into the future,' we will delve into the implementation of AI in the gambling industry, focusing on its potential to advance responsible gambling measures. We will also take a deep dive into what opportunities lie in automation and technology when it comes to affordability and financial risk assessments. One of our panel discussions will spotlight what is next for the White Paper in the UK - a theme that will be of interest for many markets across Europe. With a stellar lineup of highly qualified speakers, I look forward to a conference with valuable insights and discussions for all attendees", says Alexander Westrell, Director of Communications, Kindred Group.

The Sustainable Gambling Conference serves as a catalyst for collaborative efforts within the industry. It aligns with Kindred's overarching ambition to facilitate and contribute to a fact-based and transparent conversation, providing a platform for all stakeholders involved in gambling. The conference will take place on 20 March 2024 at Kia Oval in London.

For more information about the agenda and to register, visit

For more information:

Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group

[email protected]

+46 72 165 15 17

The following files are available for download: