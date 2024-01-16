Messi receives FIFA Best Men's Footballer award of 2023

(MENAFN) In the 2023 Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony held on Monday in London, Inter Miami's Argentine superstar Lionel Messi was honored as the FIFA Best Men's Footballer, while Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati secured the FIFA Best Women's Footballer title.



Pep Guardiola, the treble-winning Spanish manager of Manchester City, clinched the 2023 FIFA Best Men's Coach of the Year award. Meanwhile, the England women's national team's Dutch head coach, Sarina Wiegman, received the 2023 FIFA Best Women's Coach of the Year honor.



The prestigious 2023 FIFA Best Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award was presented to Manchester City's Brazilian goalie, Ederson. Mary Earps, the English goalkeeper and last year's Best Women's Goalkeeper of the Year, was once again recognized, this time as the 2023 FIFA Best Women's Goalkeeper of the Year.



The 2023 FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11 list featured notable names such as Thibaut Courtois, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Jude Bellingham, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Vinicius Jr.



The 2023 FIFA FIFPRO Women's World 11 included outstanding players like Mary Earps, Lucy Bronze, Olga Carmona, Alex Greenwood, Aitana Bonmati, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Lauren James, Sam Kerr, Alex Morgan, and Alessia Russo.



The 2023 FIFA Fair Play award was given to the Brazil national men's football team for their display against racist slurs directed at Real Madrid's Brazilian player, Vinicius Jr., in the Spanish La Liga.



In a touching moment during the ceremony, late football legends Franz Beckenbauer, Sir Bobby Charlton, and Mario Zagallo from Germany, England, and Brazil, respectively, were remembered for their contributions to the sport.

