Over 1,000 PUBG MOBILE Teams Across South Asia Battle It Out For Ingame Esports Masters

- Raveen Wijayatilake, CEO of InGame EsportsCOLOMBO, WESTERN PROVINCE, SRI LANKA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- InGame Esports , the pioneer Gaming & Esports agency, proudly announces the launch of its PUBG MOBILE IGE Masters tournament, a new and exciting event in the South Asian Esports scene. The event, held as two distinct tournaments for South Asia and Pakistan, each featuring a prize pool of USD 3,000, is not only a competitive battleground but also a crucial stepping stone towards the prestigious 2024 PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) Qualifier. With three coveted slots up for grabs from each tournament, PUBG MOBILE IGE Masters stands as a vital opportunity for teams who have previously missed their chance to qualify for the PMSL.PUBG MOBILE IGE Masters: South Asia is open to all South Asian nations including Nepal, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives, and others. In this diverse competition, teams from Nepal will compete in a Nepal-specific qualifier, while teams from Mongolia will engage in a separate Mongolia Qualifier. Teams from all other participating countries will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in a South Asia Wild-card qualifier. From these qualifiers, the tournament will see 6 teams from Nepal, 6 teams from Mongolia, and 4 teams from the Wild-card qualifier advancing to the highly anticipated South Asia finals. PUBG MOBILE IGE Masters: Pakistan stands as its own tournament offering Pakistan's finest PUBG MOBILE teams a chance to make their mark and pursue global recognition.Raveen Wijayatilake, CEO of InGame Esports, expressed his enthusiasm for this new venture, stating,“We are incredibly excited to launch the PUBG MOBILE IGE Masters tournament series. This series represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to create platforms that elevate the gaming experience and provide opportunities for gamers to showcase their talents on a larger stage. The IGE Masters Tournament is a testament to our commitment to the growth and development of Esports in South Asia."Through its initiatives such as the Community Series and the Contenders Series, InGame Esports continues to champion the growth of Esports talent in the region. The launch of this Masters tournament series marks a new chapter for InGame Esports and promises a new era for gamers with more initiatives and tournaments lined up in the future.Event updates, tournament livestreams and more information will be released on the IGE socials on Facebook @ingameesports and on Instagram @ingame.(ENDS)

