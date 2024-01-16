Sabio Group Appoints Gabriel Rodriguez Seilhan As New Managing Director For Iberia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sabio Group , the global digital experience transformation services specialist, has announced the appointment of a new Managing Director for its Iberian operations.Gabrial Rodriguez Seilhan takes on the role four years after joining the company following the acquisition of Team Vision, where he served as General Manager.Since then, he has held several key roles within the Sabio Group, most recently where he was instrumental in strengthening relations with strategic partners such as Avaya, Genesys, Verint and Twilio.Rodriguez's experience from Team Vision, combined with his various roles at Sabio, provides him with in-depth knowledge of not only the Spanish CX sector, but the wider European CX landscape.He will now spearhead Sabio's growth across Iberia, driving the expansion of the Group's customer base through initiatives like its 'Top 100' program.Andy Roberts, CEO of Sabio Group, said:“Gabriel has consistently demonstrated his leadership capabilities across various roles in the company and has a proven track record of success and delivering growth during his period with the Group.“We are really excited by this appointment and are confident Gabriel's leadership will help us cement our position as a leading customer experience provider in the thriving Iberian market.”Ioan MacRae, Chief Revenue Officer at Sabio, added: "Gabriel brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for customer success. Since joining us through the acquisition of Team Vision, he has been instrumental in integrating multiple businesses into the Sabio Group and delivering value for our customers in Iberia.“I am excited to work closely with Gabriel as we continue to transform our solutions and services and deliver exceptional CX not just across Iberia but across the Group.”Gabriel said: "I am honoured to take on this new role at such an exciting time for Sabio and the wider CX industry in general.“Iberia represents a key growth market for us, and I look forward to building on the strong foundations we have laid in recent years.“My priority is to continue delivering the very best CX solutions and services to our customers across Iberia, by working hand-in-hand with my amazing colleagues and our strategic partners.”In Iberia, Sabio provides CX solutions and consultancy services to leading brands including Securitas Direct, Abanca, Axa, Linea Directa, Vodafone, Caixabank, Segur Caixa and Sanitas. Its focus on harnessing the latest innovations in CX has enabled Sabio to successfully support these leading brands to connect customer experience to business value.Rodriguez replaces outgoing MD Santiago Martinez, who is stepping down from the position after four years in charge.

