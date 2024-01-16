Lord Shiva To Be The Theme Of Kashi Ropeway

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi, Jan 16 (IANS) Lord Shiva will be the theme for the country's first urban public transport ropeway being built in Varanasi, officials said.

The proposed model of the ropeway station to come up at Varanasi Cantt station features artefacts of damru, trident, conch, river, moon and riverfront. The ropeway will be ready for tourists by the end of this year.

According to the officials of the executing agency, National Highways Logistics Private Limited (NHLPL), a special purpose vehicle of NHAI, the ropeway station is being constructed in accordance with the theme of Kashi.

Efforts will be made to showcase significant aspects of Varanasi at the ropeway stations.

There will be five stations starting from Varanasi Cantt to Godaulia intersection with a total distance of 3.85 km, which will be covered in about 16 minutes. Nearly 150 trolley cars will run at a height of about 35 to 45 metre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Rs 644-crore ropeway on March 24 last year.

As per the plan, 10 pillars of the ropeway will be erected on government land and 20 others on the land of different institutions or private land.

--IANS

amita/khz