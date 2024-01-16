Nikki Sharma Did Her Own Bridal Makeup For 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shivshakti'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Actress Nikki Sharma has opened up on her bridal look in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti', and shared how she has done her own makeup for the wedding sequence, calling it "refreshing".

The drama stars Arjun Bijlani (Shiv) and Nikki Sharma (Shakti). In the recent episodes, viewers got to be a part of Shiv Shakti's wedding preparations.

On the other hand, Keertan (Gaurav Wadhwa) is keen on breaking this union. While the wedding sequence of the show is going to be a high-octane drama, Nikki's flawless bridal look has caught everyone's eye.

She has been so excited for her bridal look, that she has done her own makeup for the sequence which has surprised one and all on set.

Talking about the same, Nikki said: "Dressing up as a bride for a show is not a new experience for me, but doing my own makeup for this look has been very refreshing."

Everyone has been praising her commendable makeup skills. With a 20 kg heavy intricate golden work wine colour lehenga, teamed with a bright golden Kundan set, Chooda in hands definitely got loads of compliments for Nikki, this bridal ensemble certainly radiates elegance.

"Everyone on the set was really amazed by the transition and my makeup skills; I got a lot of appreciation from my co-actors as well as my on-set makeup artist. The entire look after wearing the lehenga, jewellery and makeup made me feel like a real bride. I can't wait for my fans and viewers to watch the upcoming track," she added.

The show airs on Zee TV.

