World’s oldest dog loses title amid probe conducted by Guinness World Records

(MENAFN) The title of the world's oldest dog, initially bestowed upon Bobi from Portugal, has been revoked amid an ongoing investigation into the canine's background.



Bobi, who was crowned the oldest dog ever by Guinness World Records in February, was reported to have lived to the age of 30 years and 268 days. Unfortunately, he passed away in October 2023 at the reported age of 31 years and 163 days.



Doubts have now arisen regarding the accuracy of Bobi's claimed age, despite his birth being seemingly confirmed by both the Portuguese government's pet database and the National Union of Veterinarians. Bobi belonged to the Rafeiro do Alentejo breed, a type of livestock guardian dog with an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years.



Skeptics have raised questions about the authenticity of photos supposedly depicting Bobi in his youth, noting discrepancies such as white paws in the images compared to brown paws in his later years.



In response to these concerns, Guinness World Records has decided to withdraw the title from Bobi until a thorough investigation is completed to ascertain the accuracy of the claims surrounding his age.



"While our review is ongoing we have decided to temporarily pause both the record titles for 'oldest dog living' and 'oldest dog ever' - just until all of our findings are in place," a representative informed a news agency.



The claim of Bobi being the world's oldest dog is now under further scrutiny, with Wired magazine conducting an investigation that reveals potential inaccuracies.



It appears that Bobi had only been registered on the Portuguese government's pet database in 2022, a mere year before his reported death, according to a magazine.



At the time, the owner of Bobi claimed that the dog was born in 1992. However, an official from the database stated that there was "no registration or data that can confirm or deny this statement," as reported by the magazine.

MENAFN16012024000045015839ID1107725684