Kim Jong Un: North Korea to not pursue settlement with South anymore

(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced a significant shift in the country's approach towards South Korea, stating that North Korea will no longer pursue reconciliation and advocating for a rewriting of the North's constitution to eliminate the concept of shared statehood between the two war-divided nations. The announcement was reported by state media on Tuesday.



This move marks a departure from decades-long efforts aimed at unification, which were grounded in a shared sense of national homogeneity between the two Koreas. The decision comes at a time of heightened tensions, with both North Korea's weapons development and South Korea's military exercises with the United States intensifying in a reciprocal manner.



In addition to this policy shift, North Korea has abolished key government agencies responsible for managing relations with South Korea. This decision was made during a meeting of the country's rubber-stamp parliament on Monday, as reported by the North's official Korean Central News Agency.



The Supreme People's Assembly, North Korea's top legislative body, characterized the current situation between the two Koreas as an "acute confrontation" and cautioned against viewing the South as a diplomatic partner, stating that it would be a serious mistake for North Korea to do so.



“The Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, the National Economic Cooperation Bureau and the (Diamond Mountain) International Tourism Administration, tools which existed for (North-South) dialogue, negotiations and cooperation, are abolished,” the assembly stated in a declaration.

