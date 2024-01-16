Global markets to pay USDT1 on LNG export projects over upcoming decade

(MENAFN) A surge in new LNG export projects is anticipated over the next decade, with the United States and Qatar jointly responsible for half of the projects currently in progress.



Data gathered from the LNG 2023 report by the Global Energy Monitor (GEM), a San Francisco-based think tank, reveals that the worldwide LNG export and import projects, with a combined annual capacity of 917 million tons and 705 million tons, respectively, represent a total investment of approximately USD1 trillion.



Presently, export projects with a total capacity of 192.7 million tons per annum are in the construction phase, alongside LNG projects that will offer a cumulative import capacity of 203 million tons per annum.



The remaining planned LNG projects are in the pre-construction stages of development. Asia and Europe are the primary regions driving the development of new LNG import projects, accounting for roughly 90 percent of all new capacity in progress.



However, the report suggests that LNG demand in Europe might be short-lived as the continent pursues its decarbonization agenda. Additionally, the price sensitivity of many Asian importers could cast doubt on forecasts for LNG demand growth.



The report emphasizes that the USD118 billion worth of export projects currently under construction may struggle to recover their initial investments if governments achieve their climate targets.



The energy security crisis stemming from the Russia-Ukraine War last year, coupled with the EU's commitment to reduce Russian gas imports, prompted European countries to rapidly secure LNG from the spot market.



This, in turn, provided fresh impetus for proposed new LNG import projects, while the global gas crunch spurred momentum for large-scale export terminals in the United States.

