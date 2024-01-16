Vietnam Server Market 2024, Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand And Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Vietnam Server Market Report by Product (Blade, Micro, Open Compute Project, Rack, Tower), Enterprise Size (Small, Medium, Large), Channel (Direct, Reseller, Systems Integrator, and Others), End Use (BFSI, Energy, Government and Defense, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. Vietnam server market is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.18% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Vietnam Server Industry:

Growing Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Startups:

The rising number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups represent one of the key factors impelling the market growth in Vietnam. The supportive policies, including tax incentives, funding opportunities, and regulatory reforms, are creating a conducive environment for the growth of SMEs and startups, especially in the technology sector. The increasing demand for information technology (IT) infrastructure by businesses to support their operations, data storage, and online services is supporting the market growth. Many of these companies are adopting cloud-based servers due to their cost-effectiveness, scalability, and flexibility, which is particularly beneficial for businesses with limited resources and fluctuating demands. Moreover, the digitalization of SMEs, driven by the need to compete in the online marketplace, necessitates reliable server solutions for hosting websites, e-commerce platforms, and customer relationship management (CRM) systems.

Advancements in Information and Communication Technology Infrastructure:

The increasing advancements in information and communication technology (ICT) are bolstering the market growth in the country. The commitment of the governing body to upgrading ICT infrastructure, as part of its broader strategy to foster a knowledge-based economy, is leading to substantial investments in network capabilities, including the expansion of fiber-optic networks and the rollout of 5G technology. These advancements are not only enhancing internet speed and connectivity across the country but also enabling the deployment of advanced technologies like the internet of things (IoT), big data, and artificial intelligence (AI). This is resulting in a growing need for powerful server infrastructure to support the increased data traffic and processing requirements. This need is particularly evident in sectors, such as telecommunications, manufacturing, and logistics, where IoT and AI play crucial roles in operations.

Increasing Focus on Green Technology and Energy Efficiency:

The growing awareness of environmental issues and the commitment of the county towards sustainable development are driving the demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient server technologies. Data centers, being significant energy users, need to reduce their carbon footprint and operate more sustainably. This trend is leading to innovations in server design and data center operations, such as the adoption of energy-efficient servers, advanced cooling technologies, and the use of renewable energy sources. Companies are also exploring ways to optimize their server infrastructure through virtualization and cloud computing to reduce physical hardware requirements and energy consumption. The shift towards green data centers is not only driven by environmental concerns but also by the potential for operational cost savings and compliance with international standards and local regulations on energy use and sustainability.

Vietnam Server Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:



Blade

Micro

Open Compute Project

Rack Tower

Based on the product, the market has been classified into blade, micro, open compute project, rack, and tower.

By Enterprise Size:



Small

Medium Large

On the basis of the enterprise size, the market has been segmented into small, medium, and large.

By Channel:



Direct

Reseller

Systems Integrator Others

Based on the channel, the market has been categorized into direct, reseller, systems integrator, and others.

By End Use:



BFSI

Energy

Government and Defense

Healthcare

IT and Telecom Others

On the basis of end use, the market has been divided into BFSI, energy, government and defense, healthcare, IT and telecom, and others.

Regional Insights:



Northern Vietnam

Central Vietnam Southern Vietnam

Region-wise, the market has been segregated into Northern Vietnam, Central Vietnam, and Southern Vietnam.

Vietnam Server Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of server virtualization technologies is supporting the market growth in the country. Server virtualization allows multiple virtual servers to run on a single physical server, maximizing resource utilization and reducing costs. This technology allows businesses, who seek to optimize their IT infrastructure and improve disaster recovery capabilities. The shift towards virtualization is also driven by the need to manage the growing data volume and complexity more efficiently. Businesses, through virtualization, are not only enhancing their IT flexibility but also paving the way for easier adoption of emerging technologies like AI and IoT, which can integrate smoothly into a virtualized environment.

