Silicone Market Size 2024 Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis And Regional Forecast 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Silicone Market.

Market Revenue Projection and Growth

The global silicone market, with a revenue of approximately US$ 18.8 billion in 2022, is poised for significant expansion, estimated to reach US$ 39.4 billion by 2032. This growth is expected to be driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Versatility of Silicone

Silicone, a synthetic polymer comprising oxygen, silicon, carbon, and hydrogen atoms, boasts exceptional properties that render it highly versatile and applicable across a wide range of industries.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Infrastructure and Construction Demand

The silicone market is expected to experience substantial growth, driven by increasing demand in infrastructure and construction. Additionally, the adoption of waterborne coatings is contributing to the expansion of the silicone market.

Challenges: High Silicone Prices

Despite its growth potential, the silicone market faces challenges due to the high prices of silicone products, acting as a hindrance to overall market growth.

Opportunities in Food and Beverage Packaging

The growing demand for beverage and food packaging presents lucrative opportunities for the silicone market, positioning it for future growth.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted manufacturing and production lines, as governments implemented lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus. Supply chain disruptions, reduced demand, and concerns about worker safety led to business shutdowns in the silicone industry.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific Dominance

In 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominant region in the global silicone market in terms of revenue. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and a rising middle-class population facilitated growth in the automotive and construction sectors, driving increased silicone use in adhesives, sealants, and coatings. The electronics sectors dependence on silicones for advanced technology applications further fueled market growth.

Leading Companies

Prominent Market Players

Key companies shaping the global silicone market include Dow Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive Performance Materials, Evonik Industries AG, KANEKA CORPORATION, Arkema, BASF SE, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Elkem ASA, KCC Silicone Corporation, Avantor, Inc., Siltech Corporation, Gelest, Inc., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, 3M, Specialty Silicone Products, Inc., Applied Silicone Corporation, CHT Germany GmbH, ACC Silicones Ltd., Silicone Engineering Ltd., and other prominent key players.

Segmentation Outline

Focused Segmentation

The global silicone market is segmented based on Type, End User Industry, and Region.

Type Segmentation



Elastomers



High temperature vulcanized



Liquid silicone rubber

Room temperature vulcanized

Fluids



Straight silicone fluids

Modified silicone fluids

Resins



Methyl silicone resins



Phenyl silicone resins



Methyl phenyl Silicone Resins

Others

Gels Others

End User Industry Segmentation



Building and Construction

Medical

Transportation

Personal Care and Consumer Goods

Energy

Electricals and Electronics

Paper

Textile Others

Regional Segmentation



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

