Automotive Suspension Market 2024 Demand Analysis, Future Strategies, Growth Statistics, Revenue And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Automotive Suspension Market . In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Automotive Suspension Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, and growth rate.

Market Revenue and Growth Projections:

The global automotive suspension market achieved a revenue of approximately US$ 61,566.00 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 96,562.10 million by 2032. The market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Understanding Automotive Suspension: Automotive suspension encompasses a system of components such as shock absorbers, springs, control arms, struts, and ball joints. This system connects the vehicle to the wheel, enabling relative motion between the two. The type of suspension system and its geometry depend on factors like hub caster, wheel camber, vehicle toe, and control arm kingpin inclination.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The automotive suspension market is driven by increased vehicle production, technological advancements, and a growing demand for comfort and luxury in vehicles.

Advancements in global vehicle standards and the high maintenance cost of sophisticated suspension systems may hinder market growth.

The development of advanced suspension systems and the demand for lightweight solutions present growth opportunities for the automotive suspension market.

Vehicle Production and Demand for Comfort:Global Standards and Maintenance Costs:Evolved Suspension Systems and Lightweight Solutions:

Impact of COVID-19

The automotive suspension market, like the broader automotive industry, faced significant disruptions due to lockdowns, supply chain interruptions, and reduced consumer demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Facility closures, economic uncertainties, and decreased vehicle production and sales affected the demand for suspension components.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific Dominance:

In 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominant region in the global automotive suspension market, both in terms of revenue and anticipated future dominance. The markets expansion is fueled by the growing car sales in China, coupled with factors like a large population, abundant raw resources, a mature automotive sector, and cost-effective production.

Leading Companies in the Market

Prominent companies in the global automotive suspension market include:



Continental AG

Fox Factory, Inc.

Gabriel India Limited

Hendrickson USA, L.L.C.

KYB Corporation

Mando Corporation

Sogefi S.p.A.

Tenneco INC.

Wabco Holding Inc.

Thyssenkrupp AG. Other key players

Segmentation Outline

Global Automotive Suspension Market Segmentation:



Dependent Geometry

Semi-Independent Independent Geometry



Hydraulic Suspension

Air Suspension Leaf Spring Suspension



Passive System Semi-Active/Active System



Spring

Shock Dampener

Struts

Control Arms

Ball Joint

Air Compressor Leaf Spring



Two-Wheeler

Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicle



North America



The U.S.

Canada

Europe



UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



Latin America



Middle East Africa

Geometry:Suspension Type:System:Component:Vehicle Type:Region:

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

