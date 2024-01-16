European Commission VP To Visit Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 16. Vice
President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas will pay a
working visit to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
According to the EU delegation in Uzbekistan, Margaritis Schinas
will arrive in Uzbekistan on January 16, 2024.
During the visit, the European Commission representative will
hold meetings with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Deputy Prime
Minister Jamshid Khodjaev and Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor
Saidov.
Margaritis Schinas will also visit other countries in the
region.
The visit will take place on the eve of the Europe-Central Asia
Investors Forum, which will be held in Brussels on January
29-30.
Earlier, Uzbekistan and the European Commission expressed
interest in signing the agreement on enhanced partnership and
cooperation between Uzbekistan and the EU, initialled on July 6,
2022, as soon as possible.
This was discussed during a meeting between the special
representative of Uzbekistan's President on Foreign Policy
Abdulaziz Kamilov and the Director for Political Coordination and
Management at the European Commission, Jivka Petkova in
Brussels.
