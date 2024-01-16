Turkmenistan, Afghanistan Agree To Hold Bilateral Trade Meetings

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 16. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan have reached an agreement on holding
bilateral trade meetings that promote direct interaction between
entrepreneurs of both countries, Trend reports.
This agreement was reached during a meeting between the
Ambassador of Turkmenistan in Kabul, Khoja Ovezov, and the acting
Minister of Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi.
During the meeting, the parties paid special attention to the
organization of an exhibition in the capital of Turkmenistan,
Ashgabat, which should become a key platform for the demonstration
of Afghan products.
The upcoming exhibition, scheduled to take place shortly, is
designed to provide Afghan enterprises with an opportunity to
showcase their products and establish contacts in the Turkmen
market.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to increasing
Afghanistan's exports to Turkmenistan and discussed strategies to
improve the trade balance between the two countries.
In particular, the Turkmen side has shown great interest in the
import of Afghan marble, which opens up perspective opportunities
for the development of the Afghan marble industry.
Meanwhile, the turnover of goods between Turkmenistan and
Afghanistan reached approximately $481 million last year, with
Turkmenistan exporting electricity, petroleum products, and
liquefied natural gas, while Afghanistan reciprocated by sending
various items such as marble and certain agricultural products.
