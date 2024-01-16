Kyrgyzstan Stresses Country's Key Role As Bridge Between Europe And Asia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 16. Kyrgyzstan
plays a crucial role as a bridge between Europe and Asia, Akylbek
Japarov, Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers, said,
Trend reports.
He conveyed this insight during a meeting with Vice President of
the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, in Bishkek. Japarov
informed the VP of the European Commission about significant
infrastructure projects in the country, such as the construction of
the "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" railway.
The Chairman emphasized the dynamic development of collaboration
between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union, both at the
interregional and bilateral levels in 2023. He noted that another
meeting of leaders from Central Asian countries and the EU took
place over the previous year, along with the first official visit
of European Council President Charles Michel to Kyrgyzstan.
"It's gratifying that 2024 begins with a high-level meeting with
our European partners. I am confident that this aligns with the
tasks set by our leaders during the Central Asia-EU Summit in June
2023 in Cholpon-Ata," he said.
Margaritis Schinas, in turn, expressed gratitude to Kyrgyzstan
for the hospitality and warm reception. He emphasized a commitment
to furthering the development and strengthening of bilateral
relations in mutually beneficial directions.
