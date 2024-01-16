Uzbekistan And UK Discuss Current State, Prospects For Co-Op Development

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 16. Uzbekistan
and UK discussed current state and prospects for development of
cooperation, Trend reports.
The discussion took place during a meeting between ambassador of
Uzbekistan Ravshan Usmanov with Director of the Department for
Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the UK Foreign Office Chris
Allan on January 15.
During the meeting, the British side was provided with detailed
information on the large-scale changes being undertaken in
Uzbekistan in all spheres of society and state life.
Special attention was paid to the matters of intensifying
political dialog at high and upper levels, expanding
interparliamentary cooperation, diversifying interaction in
trade-economic and investment spheres, as well as strengthening
cultural and humanitarian cooperation, particularly in the field of
education.
The sides agreed to continue diplomatic communications to
discuss practical steps to realize the considerable potential for
expanding cooperation in the above-mentioned areas.
