Upcoming Presidential Election Marks Important Milestone In Azerbaijan's Modern History - US Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The presidential
election scheduled for February 7, 2024 provides a crucial
opportunity for the future development and welfare of the
Azerbaijani people, US expert, researcher of international
relations and geopolitics of Eurasia Peter Tase told Azerbaijan's
Central Election Commission (CEC), Trend reports.
He emphasized that the upcoming presidential election marks a
crucial milestone in the modern history of Azerbaijan.
"The electoral tradition in Azerbaijan splendidly illustrates
the high level of democratic development in the country. This
election, covering the entire sovereign territory of Azerbaijan for
the first time, represent a genuinely brilliant chapter in the
contemporary history of this nation," highlighted the expert.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
