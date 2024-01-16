Upcoming Presidential Election Marks Important Milestone In Azerbaijan's Modern History - US Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The presidential election scheduled for February 7, 2024 provides a crucial opportunity for the future development and welfare of the Azerbaijani people, US expert, researcher of international relations and geopolitics of Eurasia Peter Tase told Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC), Trend reports.

He emphasized that the upcoming presidential election marks a crucial milestone in the modern history of Azerbaijan.

"The electoral tradition in Azerbaijan splendidly illustrates the high level of democratic development in the country. This election, covering the entire sovereign territory of Azerbaijan for the first time, represent a genuinely brilliant chapter in the contemporary history of this nation," highlighted the expert.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel