Mild Temperature Rise Expected On Tuesday With Scattered Clouds

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra) -- Jordan is poised for a subtle rise in temperatures on Tuesday, accompanied by a prevailing chill across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba anticipate milder conditions. Scattered clouds at different altitudes and moderate winds, ranging from southeast to southwest, are expected.In its latest weather report, the Jordan Meteorological Department cautioned about the potential formation of frost in the early morning hours within desert areas. Additionally, there is a risk of decreased horizontal visibility in the morning due to fog over mountainous elevations and plains.On Wednesday, the kingdom's skies will be marked with partially cloudy conditions at medium and high altitudes. Cold weather is expected to persist in most regions, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience comparatively milder temperatures. A marginal likelihood of light rain showers in the northernmost part of the country is noted, with moderate southeast winds prevailing.As Thursday approaches, a slight increase in temperatures is anticipated. The weather will be relatively cold in most regions, with a tendency towards warmer conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Cloud cover will manifest at medium and high altitudes, accompanied by light easterly winds.Today's peak temperatures will be between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 5C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 25C and lows of 13C.