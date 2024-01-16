Army Chief Receives Vice Chairman Of Japanese Joint Chiefs Of Staff

Amman, January 15 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, on Monday received Vice Chairman of the Japanese Joint Chiefs of Staff, Lieutenant General Nagumo Ken-ichiro, and the accompanying delegation.Huneiti and Nagumo discussed areas of military cooperation and collaborative coordination in a variety of military operational, training, and logistics fields that benefit the armed forces of both friendly countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.