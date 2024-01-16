FM, Greek Counterpart Hold Expanded Talks, 1St Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

"We are now at a crossroads: either we enable the Israeli Prime Minister and his extremist ministers to push their extreme agenda on the region and the globe, thereby prolonging and expanding this aggression in order to extend the Prime Minister's political career, or the world will say enough is enough and take the necessary steps to stop the destruction and madness and to put the region on a clear path to resolving the entire conflict, which will not be achieved unless the Palestinians obtain all of their legitimate rights, first and foremost their right to a state, freedom, and independence," Safadi emphasized."We continue to work together, whether at the bilateral level, at the level of the cooperation mechanism with Cyprus, or within the framework of the EU, in order to stop this madness and in order to protect the entire region from its consequences, which will be disastrous for the security of the region.""When I say the region, Europe and the Middle East are one region with regard to the impact of the conflict taking place in our region on European countries in general," he went on to explain.In response to a question about the declaration of support for South Africa's lawsuit against Israel, Al-Safadi stated that 66 countries declared their support for the lawsuit, while only 8 countries declared their non-support, and that we will present the legal pleadings in accordance with the court's work mechanisms, which will not be presented now. The court heard pleadings from Israel and South Africa, and it will shortly rule on the actions that South Africa has sought. Subsequently, the court requests that its member states provide their defenses. When this is required, we will present our plea and reflect the firm and clear Jordanian position, which has been the first to warn of the gravity of Israel's war crimes in Gaza, stating repeatedly that they fall within the framework of the legal definition of genocide," the foreign minister said.